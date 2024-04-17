Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,522. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

