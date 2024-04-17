Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Trimmed by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.54. 439,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,443. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

