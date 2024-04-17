Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,183,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 660,221 shares.The stock last traded at $239.98 and had previously closed at $239.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $226.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

