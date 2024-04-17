Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,745,000.

VOX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.93. 27,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,558. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $134.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

