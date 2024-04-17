USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $91.40 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and approximately $413,009.68 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,816.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.52 or 0.00764385 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00040520 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00107477 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013009 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.