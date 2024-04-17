United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $854,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.