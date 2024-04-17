United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 16,204 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

