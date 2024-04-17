United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 12,070 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

