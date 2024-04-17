United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

