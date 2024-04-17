Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 482,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

