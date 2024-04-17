Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $727,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 22,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

