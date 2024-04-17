Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 390,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,707. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

