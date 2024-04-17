Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,024,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 409,268 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.