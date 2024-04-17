Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,024,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 409,268 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
