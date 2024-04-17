Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,966 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. 23,211,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,652,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Get Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.