Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,966 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. 23,211,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,652,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
