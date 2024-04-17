Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 29,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 670,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Trupanion's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

