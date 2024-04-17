The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Down 0.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.98. 17,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 89,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $737.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

