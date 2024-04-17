The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 275,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 163,579 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $19.40.

The India Fund Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after buying an additional 145,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 53,907 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.