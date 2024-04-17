The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,934. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after buying an additional 145,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

