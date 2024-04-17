The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
The India Fund Price Performance
Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,934. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.