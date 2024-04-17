Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 483,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
