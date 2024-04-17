Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 240,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

