Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,722,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 17,337,471 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -23.29%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.