SVB Wealth LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

NYSE LLY opened at $746.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $763.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.35 billion, a PE ratio of 128.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

