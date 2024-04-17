SVB Wealth LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,792 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

