Stratis Trading Down 25.4% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $65,104.43 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.21 or 0.04908398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00056714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

