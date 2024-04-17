Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Star Diamond Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.13.

About Star Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.