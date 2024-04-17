S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $408.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.29. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

