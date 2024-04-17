Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,866. The firm has a market cap of $419.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.