Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 9,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

