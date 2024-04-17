Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Grows Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 155.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September makes up about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the third quarter worth $222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the third quarter worth $488,000.

BATS FSEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

