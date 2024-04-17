Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 32,679 TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 295.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TeraWulf by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 937,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

WULF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.04.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

