Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 210,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

JEPQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 403,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

