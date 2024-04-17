Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 550 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 690,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 194,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 491,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period.

IGLD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,533 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

