Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,250. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

