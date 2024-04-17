Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.04, reports. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $137.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.13 million. Skillsoft updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 94,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 563,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 75.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 977,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

