Short Interest in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Decreases By 8.4%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 5,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CYDY stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. CytoDyn has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

