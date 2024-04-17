Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Drops By 6.5%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.0 days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

Cyfrowy Polsat stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

