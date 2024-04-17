Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Expands By 8.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR remained flat at $15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.77%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

