Sfmg LLC Purchases 33,513 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 16,201,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

