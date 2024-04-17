Sfmg LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863,772 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $5,811,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $6,454,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 13,827 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

