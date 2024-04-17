Sfmg LLC Buys 6,036 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. 1,139,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.