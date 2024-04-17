Sfmg LLC Acquires 12 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

AVGO stock traded down $21.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,307.47. The stock had a trading volume of 572,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,119. The firm has a market cap of $605.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,114.01.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,281.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.