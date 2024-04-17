Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

