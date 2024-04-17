Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. 1,019,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,245. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.