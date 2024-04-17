Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $67.65 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 1.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Liberty Broadband worth $67,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 220,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,744. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

