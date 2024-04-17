Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $523.64 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 8.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $523,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 684.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,462.75. 49,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,591.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,363.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,423 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

