Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.92. 842,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,773,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

