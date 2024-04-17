RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

