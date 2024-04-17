RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
RIV Capital Company Profile
