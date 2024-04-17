ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

NYSE:RMD traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.14. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

