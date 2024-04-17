Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 4.9%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41. 512,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,088,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

