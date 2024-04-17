Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000. Samsara makes up approximately 4.0% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Samsara by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Samsara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 4,430,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,515,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,622,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,515,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,038 shares of company stock worth $55,006,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

